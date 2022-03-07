USI removes mask mandate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Effective immediately, USI has moved to face coverings welcome but no longer required.

Dr. Rochon sent out the following letter Monday:

Campus community,

Wearing face coverings indoors is now welcome but no longer required on the University of Southern Indiana campus. We have been guided by the science since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The trends are moving in the right direction both nationally and on our campus (dashboard). In fact, late last week Vanderburgh and surrounding counties were moved to yellow or medium risk according to the CDC. I encourage you to be familiar with the recently-updated low, medium and high risk levels on the CDC website and what that means for you, your family and friends.

While face coverings are no longer required, we are maintaining current distancing protocols in classrooms and continuing to monitor the status of community levels. Even if the CDC moves our region to green or low risk in the coming days or weeks, individuals may choose or need to continue to wear face coverings on campus. While face coverings are now optional on campus, they may still be required in certain locations, such as healthcare and laboratory settings and METS buses.

It has been a long two years with COVID-19 and none of us know if another variant is around the corner. Therefore, if needed, this face covering policy is subject to change. I want to thank all of you for keeping your fellow students and colleagues in mind during this pandemic. Thank you for being vaccinated and boosted and for continuing to be tested if you have symptoms. Special thanks to the COVID-19 taskforce which has gone above and beyond to evaluate the science and make recommendations on how the campus is best served.

It is Spring Break and I hope many of you have the opportunity to relax, recharge and come back strong to finish the semester. Civility and care for our community has taken us this far, I would ask that we continue to hold true to our principles as we enter this latest phase of living with COVID-19

Sincerely,

Ronald S. Rochon, PhD

President

