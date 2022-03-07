Surprise proposal at Brandon Davis charity concert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Country music star Brandon Davis was in Evansville for a charity concert, but it was a special moment at the concert that stole the show.

Kellon Baccus connected with Davis to organize a surprise proposal for his girlfriend.

During the show, Davis pretended to do a giveaway and called Baccus and his girlfriend up to the stage.

That’s when Kellon popped the question.

Kellon arranged for family and friends to be in attendance as well.

