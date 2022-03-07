Birthday Club
Spring on hold for the week

14 First Alert 3/7 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Record rainfall soaked the Tri-State early Monday morning. Evansville Regional Airport recorded 1.48″ of rain, which breaks the old record of 1.19 from 1905. The rain has moved out, and colder air will move in for the first half of the week. Skies will remain cloudy Monday night and Tuesday. Lows on Tuesday morning will dip into the middle 20s, and highs will only recover into the middle 40s on Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday will bring some limited sunshine with highs near 50. Another cold front will push in on Thursday night and Friday. Scattered rain showers expected on Friday with highs in the middle 50s. Rain may briefly change to snow on Saturday as lows plunge into the lower 20s. Frigid air will remain in place through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

