Showers & Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a Tornado Watch until 7:00 a.m. for all counties in western Kentucky and Spencer and Perry in southwest Indiana. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms along with pockets of torrential rainfall. High temps in the lower 50s but will sink into the lower 40s late this afternoon. Tonight, mostly cloudy, and colder as lows cascade into the upper 20s.

Tuesday, becoming partly sunny, breezy, and colder as high temps drop into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night, mostly clear and colder as lows drop into the upper 20s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps reach the lower 50s.

