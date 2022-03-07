Birthday Club
Police: 2 arrested on drug charges after being pulled over for speeding

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested on drug charges after speeding with two children in the car in Ohio County.

Beaver Dam Police say Lillian Gomez and James Martinez of Brooklyn, New York were pulled over on the Western Kentucky Parkway for going nearly 100 mph.

Police say they had two children in the car and the officer could smell marijuana.

Officers say packaged marijuana bought in California was in the car along with paraphernalia.

Gomez and Martinez are facing trafficking and possession charges as well as endangering the welfare of minors.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

