EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new fast food restaurant is planned in Mt. Vernon.

Project forms have been filed to the state to build a new Taco Bell at 1328 E. 4th Street.

That’s the site of the former Best One Tire & Service.

Real estate listings show there is a sale pending. It was listed for $390,000.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.