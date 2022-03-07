Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

3 teens wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school

Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.
Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say three people have been wounded in a shooting outside an Iowa school.

KCCI-TV reports that Sgt. Paul Parizek said potential suspects have been detained in the Monday afternoon shooting on the grounds of East High School in Des Moines.

Police said the three teens are in critical condition.

The school was initially locked down but now students are being allowed to go home.

Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified as victim in deadly Audubon Parkway crash
The sinkhole happened in the area of Chestnut Street and Southeast First Street in Evansville...
Crews respond to sinkhole in downtown Evansville
OFD: Man found deceased in structure fire
68-year-old identified as man found dead in Owensboro fire
Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
A crash involving a state police cruiser and a semi-truck occurred in Daviess County on...
Semi crashes into KSP cruiser during traffic stop near Owensboro

Latest News

In this photo provided by Duke Health, Drs. Joseph Turek, left, and Henry Rice perform a thymus...
Baby gets heart transplant with a twist to fight rejection
City of Henderson flag
Henderson lifts mask mandate inside city buildings, service vehicles
The U.S. weighs options to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, Ukraine Gov,...
Debate over US role in Ukraine
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics