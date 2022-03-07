Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines 3/7
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WFIE) - On alert for severe storms this morning.

The eastbound lanes of the Audubon Parkway are back open this morning after crews clear a wreck. That is near the Henderson-Daviess Co. line.

A Kentucky State trooper is safe after a semi slammed into his cruiser while he had someone pulled over. KSP is now reminding people to get over and slow down.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine continue today but this comes after two failed ceasefires. Now, the U.S. is talking about ending Russian oil imports.

