Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - On alert for severe storms this morning.

The eastbound lanes of the Audubon Parkway are back open this morning after crews clear a wreck. That is near the Henderson-Daviess Co. line.

A Kentucky State trooper is safe after a semi slammed into his cruiser while he had someone pulled over. KSP is now reminding people to get over and slow down.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine continue today but this comes after two failed ceasefires. Now, the U.S. is talking about ending Russian oil imports.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.