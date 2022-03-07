Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Joro spiders likely to invade entire east coast

The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday,...
The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.(Alex Sanz | (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Joro Spiders are expected to take up residency along the entire east coast, according to scientists at the University of Georgia.

According to report published by the university, the bright yellow, blue-black and red spiders first arrived in Georgia around 2013 and have since spread across the state and Southeast.

Unlike its relative, the golden silk spider, scientists say Joros are able to withstand colder temperatures, allowing them to likely exist beyond the borders of the Southeast.

According to the report, Joro spiders are found across their native country of Japan, which has a similar climate to the United States.

“Just by looking at that, it looks like the Joros could probably survive throughout most of the Eastern Seaboard here, which is pretty sobering,” Andy Davis with Odum School of Ecology said in the UGA report.

Undergraduate researcher Benjamin Frick said humans play a major factor in Joro spiders living in more regions.

Scientists believe the first Joro spiders were likely stowaways on shipping containers, and they could easily travel on a car or luggage.

The report says Joro spiders are relatively harmless and are more a nuisance than a threat.

“Joros won’t bite unless cornered, and their fangs are often not large enough to break human skin,” the report says.

The spiders typically spin webs around late May or early June, but the large female webs are usually seen around the start of fall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified as victim in deadly Audubon Parkway crash
The sinkhole happened in the area of Chestnut Street and Southeast First Street in Evansville...
Crews respond to sinkhole in downtown Evansville
OFD: Man found deceased in structure fire
68-year-old identified as man found dead in Owensboro fire
A crash involving a state police cruiser and a semi-truck occurred in Daviess County on...
Semi crashes into KSP cruiser during traffic stop near Owensboro
Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

Latest News

AP sources: CDC to ease COVID guidelines Friday, new criteria drop mask recommendation for most...
Mask mandates go away in schools, but parent worries persist
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley suspended through at least the 2022 season for...
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley suspended through at least the 2022 season for betting on NFL games
Alena Zhura came to Hawaii from Kyiv for a funeral just days before the Russian invasion began.
She flew to Hawaii from Kyiv for a funeral. A day later, Russia’s invasion began.
Vinath Oudomsine agreed to forfeit his collectable Pokemon trading card as part of his sentence.
Man gets 3 years in prison for buying $57,000 Pokémon card with COVID relief loan
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids