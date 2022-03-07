Ind. COVID numbers show 2 new area deaths over weekend

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, health officials in Indiana reported 182 new COVID-19 cases and zero new COVID related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,685,176 cases and 22,118 deaths.

Numbers are not released over the weekend. The death total is eight more than Friday.

While it shows no new deaths in our area Monday, the state map shows one new death in Vanderburgh and Dubois Counties since Friday,

For Monday, it shows six new cases in Vanderburgh County, zero new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, two new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 57,066 cases, 594 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,822 cases, 161 deaths

Warrick Co. - 20,191 cases, 227 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,629 cases, 62 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,515 cases, 55 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,598 cases, 136 deaths

Spencer Co. - 5,205 cases, 58 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,715 cases, 46 deaths

