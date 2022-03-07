Birthday Club
Ind. COVID numbers show 2 new area deaths over weekend

By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, health officials in Indiana reported 182 new COVID-19 cases and zero new COVID related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,685,176 cases and 22,118 deaths.

Numbers are not released over the weekend. The death total is eight more than Friday.

While it shows no new deaths in our area Monday, the state map shows one new death in Vanderburgh and Dubois Counties since Friday,

For Monday, it shows six new cases in Vanderburgh County, zero new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, two new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 57,066 cases, 594 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 12,822 cases, 161 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 20,191 cases, 227 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,629 cases, 62 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 6,515 cases, 55 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 11,598 cases, 136 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 5,205 cases, 58 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,715 cases, 46 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

