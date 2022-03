EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The “I Love the 90′s Tour” is coming to the Ford Center.

It’s set for October 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. There is a venue presale starting Wednesday.

Vanilla Ice is headlining. Other performers include Rob Base, Kid ‘n Play, Young MC, Tone Loc, and All 4 One.

