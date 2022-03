EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews have been called to a gas leak in Evansville.

It’s near the area of North 3rd Ave. and Columbia Street.

Dispatchers told us just before 1:15 p.m. homes to the east and west are being evacuated while crews work to contain the leak.

