Ford Center up for ‘Arena of the Year’ at ACM Awards
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Academy of County Music Awards takes place in Las Vegas Monday night.

The Ford Center is one of five finalists for the “Arena of the Year.”

The award is presented to the top indoor arena for country concerts.

The Ford Center has hosted some big names over the past year with Kid Rock, Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and more coming up later this year.

68-year-old identified as man found dead in Owensboro fire
