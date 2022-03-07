Ford Center up for ‘Arena of the Year’ at ACM Awards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Academy of County Music Awards takes place in Las Vegas Monday night.

The Ford Center is one of five finalists for the “Arena of the Year.”

The award is presented to the top indoor arena for country concerts.

The Ford Center has hosted some big names over the past year with Kid Rock, Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and more coming up later this year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.