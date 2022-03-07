Evansville artist’s work to be on display at Statehouse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A painting by an Evansville artist will soon be displayed at the Statehouse.

Lawmakers say Carolyn Roth, of Evansville, was selected to have her artwork decorate the Statehouse as part of Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s and State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell’s Hoosier Women Artists initiative. This year, 44 pieces of art were chosen out of more than 200 entries.

“Local artists like Carolyn help inspire creativity in our cities and towns,” said State Rep. Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville). “In Southwest Indiana, the arts play a big role by encouraging tourism and commerce, and give our communities character. I’m very proud that Carolyn’s artwork was selected for display. She represents why supporting the arts is so crucial throughout our state.”

Roth’s work, “River of Dreams,” will be displayed in Mitchell’s office. This is her first time submitting for this award program after a family member sent her the online application. Her painting uses layered prints and depicts a lounging cat with a vibrant blue river in the background.

“I have been making art for over 50 years, and specialize mostly in painting and prints,” Roth said. “I have always been inspired by the little things around me, even if it’s just my cat, a river I’ve passed or the flowers outside my house. Although I have only been working on this specific piece for a few months, the inspiration for it has been gathering my whole life.”

Roth is a former faculty member in the art department for the University of Southern Indiana and previously served on the Indiana Arts Commission.

“For decades, Carolyn helped inspire art students at my alma mater and she’s given so much back to our local arts community,” said State Rep. Tim O’Brien (R-Evansville). “Carolyn is deserving of this recognition and I congratulate her on this accomplishment.”

Roth and other artists were honored at a Statehouse ceremony Thursday, March 3, as part of Women’s History Month. The artwork of all 44 artists will be on display throughout the Statehouse for a year.

“If you happen to be visiting the Statehouse, try to take a moment and check out the artwork by Carolyn,” said State Rep. Matt Hostettler (R-Patoka). “Her piece and the others selected to be on display at the Capitol are a testament to the abundance of talent and creativity throughout our state.”

