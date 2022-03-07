Birthday Club
Coroner: 1 person dead after morning crash on Audubon Parkway

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The eastbound lanes of the Audubon Parkway is back open after being blocked for hours due to a wreck.

The wreck was near the Henderson and Daviess County line.

The Henderson County Coroner says one person did die in the crash and another was taken to the hospital.

The coroner says that person does not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

He also says the weather made it difficult for crews to investigate the crash.

They’re investigating if any other vehicles were involved.

