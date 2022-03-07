Coroner: 1 person dead after morning crash on Audubon Parkway.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The eastbound lanes of the Audubon Parkway is back open after being blocked for hours due to a wreck.

The wreck was near the Henderson and Daviess County line.

The Henderson County Coroner says one person did die in the crash and another was taken to the hospital.

The coroner says that person does not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

He also says the weather made it difficult for crews to investigate the crash.

They’re investigating if any other vehicles were involved.

Scene is clear now. Traffic is moving slowly still because of weather.



We’re still waiting for official info on that wreck. https://t.co/KiwrLPoF3c — Jessica Costello (@Jessica14News) March 7, 2022

