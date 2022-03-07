Daviess Co. family collecting books to donate to local schools

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County family is holding a fundraiser in honor of their 12-year-old son who passed away in July after fighting cancer, but instead of asking for cash, they’re hoping to collect books to donate to local schools.

Jackson Roark loved to read, so his parents Holly and Dave created a fundraiser called “Jack’s Stacks” as a way to keep their son’s spirit and love for reading alive. They collect new books to donate to local schools, and this month they’re trying to reach a special goal.

Holly and Dave feel nostalgic when looking at the children’s books they’ve collected so far. The stories remind them of their kids learning to love reading, especially Jackson.

“These are all books he enjoyed growing up, so it’s been really fun looking back and remembering the books he read,” Holly said.

The characters inside the pages were Jackson’s friends during some really difficult times, like when he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma.

“He went through 20 months of treatment, and he never went into remission at any point, and then he passed away in July,” Holly said.

This month, they want to reach a special milestone with Jack’s Stacks.

“We’re trying to get 319 books donated because his birthday was March 19,” Dave said.

It’s their first time celebrating Jackson’s birthday without him, and they say collecting these books to give has helped their grieving process.

“It’s become an outlet for our family really, and it’s become an identity for us, and Jack led the way for that,” said Dave. “For us to be able to take what has happened to us, all of the trauma and sadness, and be able to lean into that situation and give to other people.”

Books gave Jackson an outlet from his chemotherapy treatments. While his body was trying to heal, his imagination took him all over the world.

“He might’ve been in the hospital in Louisville or Lexington, but in his mind, he was in ancient Greece,” said Holly. “How cool is that? Especially since he didn’t get to visit in person.”

Through Jack’s Stacks, the Roarks are able to offer that escape to kids in their area.

“I think any time we can connect him with things we’re doing, and where people remember him, and where his spirit can be in the act of giving, that means a lot,” said Dave.

The Roarks are about 50 books from reaching their 319-book goal.

For those who like to donate, click here to purchase books from the Jack’s Stacks Amazon wish list.

