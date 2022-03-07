Birthday Club
Crews replacing cross drain on KY 81 Tuesday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in Muhlenberg County say they’ll be replacing a cross drain Tuesday.

Crews will be working on Kentucky 81 between Kentucky 175 and the McLean-Muhlenberg County line.

Officials say drivers will need to take an alternate route Tuesday and Wednesday while they replace the drain.

Work will start at 8 a.m. and go until 4:30 p.m. both days.

