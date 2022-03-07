Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Amazon rainforest nearing tipping point, study suggests

The Amazon is nearing a tipping point of shifting from a rainforest to a savannah, a new study...
The Amazon is nearing a tipping point of shifting from a rainforest to a savannah, a new study suggests.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists said the Amazon rainforest may be nearing a critical tipping point that could see it turn into something more like a grassy savannah.

A study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change looked at month-by-month satellite imagery of the rainforest over 20 years.

Scientists said they’re seeing signs of what they call “resilience loss” over about three-fourths of the rainforest, which basically means it’s losing its ability to recover from things like droughts, logging and fires.

It’s not possible to tell exactly when the transition from rainforest to savannah might happen, but the authors of the study said once it’s obvious, it’ll be too late to stop.

That’s bad news for the rest of the planet, because the rainforest stores a huge amount of carbon, which affects global weather patterns.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified as victim in deadly Audubon Parkway crash
The sinkhole happened in the area of Chestnut Street and Southeast First Street in Evansville...
Crews respond to sinkhole in downtown Evansville
OFD: Man found deceased in structure fire
68-year-old identified as man found dead in Owensboro fire
Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
A crash involving a state police cruiser and a semi-truck occurred in Daviess County on...
Semi crashes into KSP cruiser during traffic stop near Owensboro

Latest News

In this photo provided by Duke Health, Drs. Joseph Turek, left, and Henry Rice perform a thymus...
Baby gets heart transplant with a twist to fight rejection
City of Henderson flag
Henderson lifts mask mandate inside city buildings, service vehicles
Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.
3 teens wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
The U.S. weighs options to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, Ukraine Gov,...
Debate over US role in Ukraine
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics