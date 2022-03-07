Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The Seafood Lady restaurant Sunday afternoon.
By Julia Huffman and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after several people were shot at The Seafood Lady restaurant Sunday afternoon, WAVE reported.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street, police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Early investigation determined a car pulled up to the intersection of Hancock and Jefferson Street, and someone in the car fired several shots, hitting four people inside the restaurant.

No description of the four people shot were provided. Two of the people shot were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and the other two were taken by private means to a hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana, Smiley said.

All four people are believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The police said they are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified as victim in deadly Audubon Parkway crash
The sinkhole happened in the area of Chestnut Street and Southeast First Street in Evansville...
Crews respond to sinkhole in downtown Evansville
OFD: Man found deceased in structure fire
68-year-old identified as man found dead in Owensboro fire
A crash involving a state police cruiser and a semi-truck occurred in Daviess County on...
Semi crashes into KSP cruiser during traffic stop near Owensboro

Latest News

Muhlenberg Co. reports 1 new COVID death, 7 cases since Thursday
Daytona police are investigating a double murder that happened early Sunday morning.
Police: Couple stabbed to death riding bikes home in Fla.
Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young decries the 'gruesome' slaying of a couple who were...
Chief: Slaying of couple 'vicious and gruesome'
In this Feb. 11, 2014, file photo, truck drivers stop at a gas station in Emerson, Ga., north...
Biden EPA rule would make heavy trucks cut smog, soot pollution
OFD: Man found deceased in structure fire
68-year-old identified as man found dead in Owensboro fire