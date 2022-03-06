Wesselman Woods holds 44th annual Maple Sugarbush Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s a sweet weekend out at Wesselman Woods, as the nature preserve hosted its 44th annual Maple Sugarbush Festival and Pancake Breakfast.

For $10, guests enjoyed all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage links with coffee, juice or milk. Guests could experience first-hand the sugar maple tree tapping and distillation processes during guided hikes.

There were also educational activity booths and animal encounters, plus the trails and Nature Playscape were open to explore. All proceeds from the event go directly to Wesselman Woods, which is the largest urban old-growth forest in the U.S.

“This has been a community tradition for years, and we want to keep it going,” Executive Director Zach Garcia said. “And in 25-50 years with climate change, we’re not sure if we’re going to be able to tap our sugar maples, so now is the time to come out here, celebrate these trees, celebrate this tradition.”

The event will happen again Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

