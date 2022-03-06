USI softball swept on day two of the Spring Games

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball suffered a pair of setbacks Saturday at The Spring Games. The Screaming Eagles fell, 4-3, in eight innings to Winona State University in their opener before losing to No. 17 Minnesota State University-Mankato, 2-0, in their second game.

USI (12-8) jumped out to a 1-0 lead against Winona State when junior second baseman Rachel Martinez (Chicago, Illinois) hit a two-out, solo home run in the top of the first inning.

Winona State (11-3) quickly responded with a 2-1 shot in the bottom of the first and the two teams remained scoreless throughout the next five innings; until freshman pitcher Hailey Gotshall (Lucerne, Indiana) hit a two-run shot in the top of the seventh inning to give the Eagles a brief 3-2 lead.

The Warriors, however, rallied to tie the game at 3-3 and force extra innings with a tally in the bottom of the seventh. Winona State took advantage of the international tie-breaker rule to score the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth.

Senior pitcher Maddie Duncan (Lynnville, Indiana) was charged with the loss after giving up the game-winning run. Duncan (2-4), who also was charged with the loss against Minnesota State, took over in the circle for Gotshall, who allowed three runs off seven hits in 6 1/3 innings of work.

Minnesota State (7-4) hit a solo home run in the top of the third inning to take a 1-0 lead over the Eagles. The Mavericks tacked on another tally in the fourth inning to build a 2-0 advantage.

USI, meanwhile, had runners and first and second base three times, but could not push a runner past second base in all three cases as it suffered its first shutout of the season.

Despite getting the loss, Duncan was strong in the circle for the Eagles, giving up the two runs, just one earned, off three hits in 3 2/3 innings of work. Freshman Josie Newman (Indianapolis, Indiana) also was strong in the circle as she held the Mavericks to just three hits while record six strikeouts in 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

USI returns to action Monday at 2:45 p.m. (CST) when it takes on Lynn University. The Eagles also play Ferris State University Monday at 5 p.m. before finishing The Spring Games Tuesday with games against No. 7 Grand Valley State University (9 a.m.) and Ashland University (11:15 a.m.).

