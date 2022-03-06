USI baseball drops doubleheader to Trevecca Nazarene

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball lost both ends of a doubleheader to seventh-ranked Trevecca Nazarene University, 9-4 and 15-3, Saturday at the USI Baseball Field. The Screaming Eagles are 6-3 to start the year, while Trevecca is 12-2 in 2022.

Game One:

The opening game of the doubleheader was all Trevecca as the Trojans scored five in the second and cruised to a 9-4 victory in the opener.

After falling behind 7-0 after 6.5 innings, the Eagle bats came to life and cut the deficit to 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh. USI got RBI-singles from sophomore pinch hitter Michael Conner (Moline, Illinois) and sophomore catcher Tyler Kapust (Sellersburg, Indiana), while junior right fielder Ren Tachioka (Japan) provided a RBI-double for the third run.

The Trojans reclaimed two of the runs with a pair of tallies in the top of the eighth, while USI got one more in the ninth before running out of outs in the 9-4 loss.

USI sophomore right-hander Trent Robinson (Louisville, Kentucky) took the loss for the Eagles, allowing five runs, one earned in 2.2 innings of work. Robinson (1-1) allowed five hits and three walks in the loss.

Game Two:

USI allowed a combined 11 runs in the second and third innings before falling in seven innings to Trevecca, 15-3, in seven innings.

The Eagles scored twice in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead before the Trojans scored five in the second, six in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth to close out the 15-3 win. USI tried to get some momentum in the third with a tally but that was all the Eagles would get in the nightcap.

USI sophomore left-hander Blake Ciuffetelli (Newburgh, Indiana) took the loss for the Eagles. Ciuffeteli (1-1) allowed seven runs, four earned, in two innings of work.

Up Next for the Eagles:

USI hits the road this week when it travels to the University of West Florida for a pair games before returning to the friendly surrounding of the USI Baseball Field to host a three-game set with Davenport University.

The Eagles visit to West Florida is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. (CST) and Wednesday at 1 p.m. (CST) first in Pensacola, Florida. The Argonauts are 7-5 a month into the season and going into their three-game series at Christian Brothers University this weekend.

USI trails West Florida, 4-0, in the all-time series that started in 2018.

The USI-Davenport three-game set will run March 11-13 at the USI Baseball Field. Davenport is 6-10 overall after going 4-5 on a trip to Florida last week.

USI is 1-2 versus Davenport all-time after the first series meeting between the two programs in 2020 at a neutral site in Alabama.

