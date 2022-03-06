Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

USI baseball drops doubleheader to Trevecca Nazarene

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball lost both ends of a doubleheader to seventh-ranked Trevecca Nazarene University, 9-4 and 15-3, Saturday at the USI Baseball Field. The Screaming Eagles are 6-3 to start the year, while Trevecca is 12-2 in 2022.

Game One:

The opening game of the doubleheader was all Trevecca as the Trojans scored five in the second and cruised to a 9-4 victory in the opener.

After falling behind 7-0 after 6.5 innings, the Eagle bats came to life and cut the deficit to 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh. USI got RBI-singles from sophomore pinch hitter Michael Conner (Moline, Illinois) and sophomore catcher Tyler Kapust (Sellersburg, Indiana), while junior right fielder Ren Tachioka (Japan) provided a RBI-double for the third run.

The Trojans reclaimed two of the runs with a pair of tallies in the top of the eighth, while USI got one more in the ninth before running out of outs in the 9-4 loss.

USI sophomore right-hander Trent Robinson (Louisville, Kentucky) took the loss for the Eagles, allowing five runs, one earned in 2.2 innings of work. Robinson (1-1) allowed five hits and three walks in the loss.

Game Two:

USI allowed a combined 11 runs in the second and third innings before falling in seven innings to Trevecca, 15-3, in seven innings.

The Eagles scored twice in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead before the Trojans scored five in the second, six in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth to close out the 15-3 win. USI tried to get some momentum in the third with a tally but that was all the Eagles would get in the nightcap.

USI sophomore left-hander Blake Ciuffetelli (Newburgh, Indiana) took the loss for the Eagles. Ciuffeteli (1-1) allowed seven runs, four earned, in two innings of work.

Up Next for the Eagles:

USI hits the road this week when it travels to the University of West Florida for a pair games before returning to the friendly surrounding of the USI Baseball Field to host a three-game set with Davenport University.

The Eagles visit to West Florida is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. (CST) and Wednesday at 1 p.m. (CST) first in Pensacola, Florida. The Argonauts are 7-5 a month into the season and going into their three-game series at Christian Brothers University this weekend.

USI trails West Florida, 4-0, in the all-time series that started in 2018.

The USI-Davenport three-game set will run March 11-13 at the USI Baseball Field. Davenport is 6-10 overall after going 4-5 on a trip to Florida last week.

USI is 1-2 versus Davenport all-time after the first series meeting between the two programs in 2020 at a neutral site in Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.
Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.
Company replaces roof free of charge for Posey Co. family
Company replaces roof free of charge for Posey Co. family
Eric Thiel.
Officers: Nearly 30 grams of meth found during traffic stop, Evansville man arrested
New Donut Bank coming to Evansville west side
New Donut Bank coming to Evansville west side
Left: Lizbeth Villagrana. Right: James Banks Jr.
Affidavit: 2 people arrested after tip foils plan to sneak drugs into Branchville Correctional

Latest News

Boys H.S. Basketball 2A Sectional Championship: North Posey vs. Forest Park
Boys H.S. Basketball 2A Sectional Championship: North Posey vs. Forest Park
Boys H.S. Basketball 3A Sectional Championship: Memorial vs. Bosse
Boys H.S. Basketball 3A Sectional Championship: Memorial vs. Bosse
Boys H.S. Basketball 4A Sectional Championship: Harrison vs. North
Boys H.S. Basketball 4A Sectional Championship: Harrison vs. North
OVC Men's Basketball Championship: #3 Morehead St. vs. No. 1 Murray St.
OVC Men’s Basketball Championship: #3 Morehead St. vs. #1 Murray St.
...
USI women’s basketball upset by Lewis in GLVC Tournament