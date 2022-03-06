OFD: One man found deceased in structure fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Fire Department responded to the 600 block of Walnut Street after a neighbor reported smoke coming from a structure nearby.

They say it happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

OFD says when they arrived, they found a building in the back yard of a home with light smoke showing.

According to a Facebook post, fire officials searched the inside of the structure and found a deceased man.

OFD says the fire was put out quickly and no one else was found to be in harm’s way due to the smoke or fire.

Officials say the incident is under investigation by the Owensboro Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.