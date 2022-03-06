KWC baseball falls to St. Leo on final day in Florida

ST. LEO, Fla. (WFIE) - In the final game of their Florida trip, the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers (0-12) fell 5-1 to the Saint Leo Lions (12-7) on Saturday afternoon.

Down 4-0, Wesleyan scored their lone run of the day on a Kyle Richardson RBI single in the 6th to score Robert Chayka.

Wesleyan did record six hits on the day, but left eight runners stranded on base in the loss.

Kyle Werries continued his strong start to the year by going 2-for-4, while Chayka and Richardson each went 1-for-4. Rylan Thomas (0-3) pitched six innings and took the loss. Timmy Rogers closed it out strong for KWC, allowing just one hit in two scoreless innings on the mound.

Wesleyan will play host to nationally ranked Trevecca Nazarene next weekend with doubleheaders scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Panther Park. First pitch both days is scheduled for 12 p.m.

