Crews respond to sinkhole in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are working a sinkhole that caved in near downtown Evansville.

This happened in the area of Chestnut Street and Southeast First Street.

Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say they will be barricading the sinkhole Sunday night, and crews should be out Monday to survey the damage to fix it.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.