Central City couple flies Ukrainian flag

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Driving down Highway 431 in Central City, it’s hard not to notice Linda and Spencer Brewer’s many flags.

In recent weeks, they’ve added one they definitely don’t want you to miss: the Ukrainian flag.

The Brewers guessed they have around 300 flags, and they’ve been collecting for well over two decades.

They began flying flags with more meaning when COVID started.

“We flew the flag of every state and every US Territory, and Washington DC,” Spencer explained.

He said seeing the attacks the country is dealing with compelled him to order one and fly their flag to send a message to those in need.

“I think that they need to know that they’re getting support all over the world, even Central City, Kentucky,” Brewer said.

He’s flying it upside-down, which he said was a sign of distress.

“We’ve got an absolute madman on the loose in Putin, and who knows,” he said.

At the end of the day, Spencer said he at least wants the people around him to understand that events like this really do matter, even in Central City.

“I hope that they think that this country needs to get united behind Ukraine,” he said. “We need to do what we can to support them.”

Spencer said they plan to keep flying this flag until the conflict in Ukraine is over.

