On alert for overnight storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for heavy rain and storms overnight and into early Monday. A few showers and storms will move through our region from the south-southwest this evening, but the best chance of severe weather will be along a line of storms moving from northwest to southeast overnight, mainly from about 11 PM tonight until about 6 or 7 AM Monday morning.

Most of the Tri-State is under a Slight Risk of severe storms tonight, which is a level 2 out of 5. That means a few severe storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Our main concerns are flooding and damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, so make sure you have a way to receive warnings that will wake you up.

A Flood Watch is in effect for most of our region until 9 AM Monday. Most of us will probably pick up 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain.

Once the storms move out, a few scattered showers may linger on the backside of this system throughout the day Monday, but the last of the rain will taper off Monday afternoon and evening.

The cold front bringing us this rain will also put an end to the above-average temperatures we have seen this weekend. Our temperatures will remain mild in the 50s and 60s overnight, but our wind direction will change early Monday morning, and colder air will flow in from the northwest. We will start out with temperatures in the 50s early on, but we will spend most of the day slowly falling back through the 40s before bottoming out in the upper 20s to around 30° Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and a little chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We will climb back into the mid 50s Wednesday and upper 50s to near 60° Thursday under increasing sunshine.

Another cold front will bring us a chance of showers Friday and another cooldown to end the week. Our high temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to near 50° Friday, then low to mid 30s Saturday. Daylight saving time begins Sunday, so we also lose an hour of sleep next weekend.

