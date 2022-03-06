Aces baseball outslugs Ohio, falls to UIC on Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville baseball team split a pair of games with visiting Ohio University and UIC on Saturday at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium, as the Purple Aces pounded Ohio, 12-5, in the opener before falling late to UIC, 7-5.

”We played a competitive 18 innings today,” said UE head baseball coach Wes Carroll. “It was great to see the bats come alive against Ohio with Eric Roberts and Tanner Craig leading the way. Donovan Schultz also gave us a quality start on the mound.”

“Against UIC, we showed a lot of fight to even the score in the bottom of the 7th but you have to credit UIC for getting the clutch hits.”

Evansville launched four home runs in the opener, led by Craig, who went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI. UE scored a run in the first inning, before junior second baseman Brent Widder and senior left fielder Danny Borgstrom launched solo home runs to give UE a 3-0 lead.

Craig would answer an Ohio run in the third inning with a solo home run of his own to give UE a 4-1 cushion. UE would then use three consecutive two-strike RBI hits by Craig, sophomore catcher Brendan Hord and sophomore shortstop Simon Scherry to key a five-run fourth inning and put the game out of reach. Roberts would add a two-run double in the frame as part of a 3-for-3 effort.

The second game of the day against UIC was a pitcher’s duel between Evansville starter Nick Smith (ND) and three UIC hurlers until the seventh inning, when both teams exploded for three runs to knot the game at 5-5.

UIC would then break through for two runs in the eighth inning on a solo home run by outfielder Sean Dee after failing to put down a bunt, and an RBI single by outfielder Bryan Rosario to provide the final margin of victory. UIC reliever Tanner Shears would work the final 2.1 innings of scoreless, hitless relief while striking out four for the Flames. Craig would launch a solo home run for UE in the contest – his sixth of the year – while Scherry would go 3-for-4 to lead a 12-hit UE attack.

”I’ve asked a lot out of our guys to play four games this weekend while our opponents are only playing three,” said Carroll. “Tomorrow is a big energy day and Shane Harris needs to grab the momentum.”

Harris will get the starter for Evansville against Ohio on Sunday. First-pitch is set for 1 p.m.

