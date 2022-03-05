Semi crashes into KSP cruiser during traffic stop near Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A crash involving a state police cruiser and a semi-truck occurred in Daviess County on Saturday morning.

KSP Trooper Corey King tweeted out pictures of the accident.

He says a semi crashed into a trooper conducting a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 60 just east of Owensboro.

Trooper King says there were no injuries. He’s reminding people to slow down, merge left and yield to emergency vehicles.

Remember, to yield to emergency vehicles by merging left or slowing down. Please watch for us bc we are counting on you!@kystatepolice pic.twitter.com/AtsFtwH0ay — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) March 5, 2022

