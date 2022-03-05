Birthday Club
Semi crashes into KSP cruiser during traffic stop near Owensboro

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A crash involving a state police cruiser and a semi-truck occurred in Daviess County on Saturday morning.

KSP Trooper Corey King tweeted out pictures of the accident.

He says a semi crashed into a trooper conducting a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 60 just east of Owensboro.

Trooper King says there were no injuries. He’s reminding people to slow down, merge left and yield to emergency vehicles.

