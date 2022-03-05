GFD responds to double house fires on Center Street

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department responded to two house fires Saturday morning.

They say it happened around 1 a.m.

According to a social media post, the original call was for a residential structure fire in the 300 block of Center Street.

Crews say when they arrived, one house was a working fire with heavy flames coming from the side and back of it.

Crews also noticed one residential exposure that eventually caught fire and started a working attic fire.

The fire department says they knocked down a small part of the fire on the outside of the exposure residence.

At that time, crews also began making their way into the original residence.

They say both fires were out in around three hours.

The resident of the original house made her way out before GFD arrived.

The second house was determined to be unoccupied after a search.

GFD says no injuries were reported and this fire is currently under investigation.

