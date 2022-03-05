Alert Day for heavy rain and storms Sun-Mon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This beautiful stretch of weather is coming to an end, and we are on alert for heavy rain and storms overnight Sunday night into Monday morning.

After the first round of rain Saturday night into Sunday morning, most of us will get a brief break from the rain through the middle of the day Sunday, then the second round of rain will move in from the south Sunday afternoon and evening.

The third and strongest round of showers and storms will be located along a cold front and will move in from the west Sunday night, mainly after midnight, and will continue into early Monday.

Flooding caused by heavy rain is our primary concern as most of us will probably pick up 1.5 to 3 inches of rain in about 36 hours. However, the entire Tri-State is included in a Marginal Risk of severe storms overnight Sunday night, which is a level 1 out of 5 on the risk scale. That means an isolated strong to severe storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts or even a tornado is possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

The cold front bringing us those storms will also change our wind direction, putting an end to these unseasonably warm temperatures. Saturday was about 20° warmer than average for this time of year with highs in the lower 70s thanks to a warm wind from the south. Our temperatures will remain mild Sunday, holding steady in the 60s throughout the day.

However, once that cold front passes through our region Sunday night into Monday, noticeably colder air will start to flow in from the northwest. As a result, we will start our day in the mid 50s Monday morning, but we will drop back into the 40s by that afternoon, and we will bottom out in the upper 20s to low 30s Monday night.

High temperatures will only make it into the upper 40s Tuesday, but we will rebound into the mid 50s Wednesday and low 60s Thursday thanks to increasing sunshine. However, another cold front will bring us more rain chances and another cooldown for the end of the week. Some of us may not even make it out of the 30s next Saturday!

