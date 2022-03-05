Birthday Club
2 Owensboro authors donate books in honor of Disability Awareness Month

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In honor of Disability Awareness Month, two local authors partnered with Independence Back to provide copies of their children’s book, ‘Owen the Wonderer’, to every elementary school in its Daviess County market.

‘Owen the Wonderer’ is a children’s book that focuses on inclusion, kindness and courage when it comes to making friends with someone with a disability.

The books are set to be delivered Friday, March 4.

According to a press release, the $4,000 investment will allow 23 schools to receive 15 copies of the children’s book.

They say a portion of that support will be donated to Puzzle Pieces, an Owensboro-based nonprofit that serves individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The two authors, Amanda Owen and Ashley Wedding say it is their hope that the schools will celebrate March being Disability Awareness Month by incorporating their book into their classrooms.

