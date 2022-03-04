Weekend 70s and storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures will again surge into the 70s on Saturday and Sunday as a warm front lifts north of the Tri-State. Saturday will be cloudy, windy and warm with showers and thunderstorms moving in late in the evening and continuing into Sunday. Thunder is possible, but severe weather is not expected at this point. Locally heavy rainfall will be a concern, and additional rainfall will cause the rivers to rise again. Rainy and cooler on Monday with temps in the middle 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with highs in the 50s and lows in the middle 30s. More rain possible late next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.