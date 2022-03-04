Crews called to water rescue in Evansville Thursday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a water rescue in Evansville Thursday night.

Officials say this happened near the Ohio Street Bridge in Evansville.

They say a witness saw a car driving into the river.

Police reports say crews found a woman on the bank and a man hanging onto a tree in the water.

They were able to safely rescue him.

Reports say both were treated for hypothermia and taken to the hospital.

