Crews called to water rescue in Evansville Thursday night
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a water rescue in Evansville Thursday night.
Officials say this happened near the Ohio Street Bridge in Evansville.
They say a witness saw a car driving into the river.
Police reports say crews found a woman on the bank and a man hanging onto a tree in the water.
They were able to safely rescue him.
Reports say both were treated for hypothermia and taken to the hospital.
