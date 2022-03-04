WATCH: 3 people injured after floor collapses at Colorado House party

Birthday Club
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:34 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Deputies arrived at a house in Colorado where the floor collapsed during a party to the sound of screaming and terrified voices Saturday night.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera footage from a responding deputy who was called to the chaotic scene.

There were between 100 and 150 people at the home when part of the main floor collapsed, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The incident happened along E. Princeton Place, the neighborhood is in Englewood, which is south of Denver. Three juveniles were taken to the hospital, two had minor injuries and one had serious injuries.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney announced earlier this week there would be no charges filed in connection with the floor collapsing. The case was closed soon after.

2/26/22. Video released by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. 3 people were injured.

Copyright 2022 KKTV/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

