Second juvenile charged in connection to Jan. shooting in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Detectives from Owensboro Police Department charged a second juvenile in connection to a shooting on Carpenter Drive back in January.

According to a press release, OPD charged the juvenile with Possession of a Handgun by a Minor, Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of Marijuana on Friday, March 4.

The juvenile was cited and released to a guardian per order of the Daviess County Court Designated Worker.

This comes after a 16-year-old girl was charged in Feb. with nine counts of Theft of a Firearm, one of which was recovered during a shooting on Jan. 22.

During that shooting, police say a teenage boy was shot and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

He was found in the 3900 block of Carpenter Drive.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.