Retail spots available at new Promenade shopping center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Leasing is now available for the new shopping center we told you about in the Promenade.

It’s called Louis Point, and it’s planned to be built at the corner of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Roads.

The listing from SVN The Martin Group shows it will be four new buildings, and several spots are available.

We’re told so far four tenants have signed leases, but the names of those businesses haven’t been released. Documents show one is a bank, and one is a restaurant.

Construction is set to start in May.

