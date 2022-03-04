Birthday Club
Retail spots available at new Promenade shopping center

By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Leasing is now available for the new shopping center we told you about in the Promenade.

It’s called Louis Point, and it’s planned to be built at the corner of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Roads.

[Previous: Shopping center, other developments planned for Evansville’s Promenade]

The listing from SVN The Martin Group shows it will be four new buildings, and several spots are available.

We’re told so far four tenants have signed leases, but the names of those businesses haven’t been released. Documents show one is a bank, and one is a restaurant.

Construction is set to start in May.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.
Police: 3 people accused of beating man with hammer, stealing dog
Man shows up to Evansville hospital with gunshot wound
Crews called to water rescue in Evansville Thursday night
A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story.
2 Owensboro authors donate books in honor of Disability Awareness Month
After approval of mental health grant in Evansville, here’s how some of it will be used
Second juvenile charged in connection to Jan. shooting in Owensboro
Ky. girl with disabilities to be in Hollywood runway show
