Police: 3 people accused of beating man with hammer, stealing dog

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man along with his son and brother is accused of beating another man with a hammer and stealing his dog.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, Howard McKinney beat 25-year-old Andrew Ferguson on Thursday afternoon after McKinney’s son, Jacob, lured him to a house on Dempsey Street.

McKinney’s brother, Jeffery, is also accused in connection to the beating.

MPD says they also found that Jeffrey was in possession of methamphetamine during the time of his arrest.

Ferguson was able to talk with police, but the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

All three individuals were lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center and charged with first-degree robbery.

Howard and Jeffrey also had several active arrest warrants.

