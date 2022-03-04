Birthday Club
Owensboro pastor reflects on time spent teaching in Ukraine seminary

By Jamee French
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Bellevue Baptist Church Pastor Greg Faulls is reflecting on his memories of teaching at the Kyiv Theological Seminary in Ukraine.

”That country has gone through so much... and those people have gone through so much,” Faulls said.

Faulls visited the country in 2005, 2006 and 2009.

He keeps photo albums full of his memories from each time he has traveled there.

Faulls says one remarkable thing he learned from his students and the people of Ukraine was that they have been through so much, but they still remain strong.

“Ukrainian people, they have a strong sense of themselves and unity and family, and we’re seeing that now,” Faulls said.

He has memories of students telling him stories about their ancestors, fighting for their freedom years ago.

“They would tell those stories. I remember one night we were at a pizza dinner that we had with all my students, and they told me those stories over and over again,” Faulls said. “I remember at the end they asked me to pray to just pray a blessing, and I couldn’t. I just wept, and wept, and wept, because I have not known that kind of crisis. I had not known that multigenerational, really, enslavement of an entire nation of people.”

Faulls says he remembers his former students talking about their dreams to build a more free and independent nation one day.

Right now, Faulls says he’s just praying for their chance to survive, but he knows they won’t stop fighting.

“You see the spirit and I’ve seen it every time I’ve been there,” Faulls said. “This spirit of, it is fine, we will die for freedom. You know, we’re willing to die for freedom. There’s just not even a shrink back at all. At least with most, you know, I’ve not seen anything other than that. It’s just this sense of courage and resolve.”

Faulls says he’s confident his former students and friends are “maintaining their strength” during this scary time.

