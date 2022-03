EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction on the new Donut Bank on Evansville’s west side is progressing.

It is located on the Lloyd Expressway between Culver’s and Subway.

Work on the new donut and coffee shop started back in Dec. 2021.

There is no official word on when it will open.

