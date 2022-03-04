Birthday Club
Making the most of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Newscast Recording
By Samantha Johnson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a chance to talk about the importance of getting screened.

Dr. Fahad Mir is a gastroenterologist at Deaconess Health System.

He says colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer in men and the third deadliest in women.

On average, Dr. Mir says there are more than 150,000 new cases diagnosed every year in the U.S.

Colorectal cancer is unlike many others, however. According to Dr. Mir, it is preventable.

”That’s why the current guidelines are that everybody over a certain age get screened,” says Dr. Mir, “because if you do get screened, we can find polyps that are precursors to cancer, and if you remove those polyps, you will never develop cancer. So that is preventative, and the survival rate in those cases can be 100%.”

Dr. Mir says both men and women over the age of 45 should be screened for colorectal cancer.

Colonoscopies are just one of many tools used to screen for colorectal cancer.

Dr. Mir says it is often the best way to test, but he says there are other ways too.

“There are other imaging tests,” says Dr. Mir, “so if you are very hesitant to get a colonoscopy, you shouldn’t think the colonoscopy is the only thing that can screen for colorectal cancer.”

To make the most of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Mir encourages us to have conversations with family and friends and to schedule a screening, if need be.

