Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Jasper man arrested on drug charges following crash

James Taves.
James Taves.(Dubois County Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper man is facing a lot of drug charges after a wreck.

Police say 42-year-old James Taves got into a wreck at the intersection of 15th and Newton in Jasper around 8 Thursday night.

Officers say on top of driving with a suspended driver’s license, he also tested positive for several drugs, like cocaine, opiates and meth.

Police say heroin and meth were found in his car.

He’s facing several possession charges and driving while intoxicated.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shows up to Evansville hospital with gunshot wound
Russel Amboree.
Henderson man accused of selling drugs at businesses
A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story.
A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Children removed from Cannelton home during drug arrests

Latest News

Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival this weekend at Wesselman Woods.
Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival this weekend at Wesselman Woods
Groundbreaking set for $11M sewage system in Cannelton.
Groundbreaking set for $11M sewage system in Cannelton
Friday After 5 reveals summer lineup.
Friday After 5 reveals summer lineup
Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival this weekend at Wesselman Woods.
Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival this weekend at Wesselman Woods