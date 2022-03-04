Jasper man arrested on drug charges following crash

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper man is facing a lot of drug charges after a wreck.

Police say 42-year-old James Taves got into a wreck at the intersection of 15th and Newton in Jasper around 8 Thursday night.

Officers say on top of driving with a suspended driver’s license, he also tested positive for several drugs, like cocaine, opiates and meth.

Police say heroin and meth were found in his car.

He’s facing several possession charges and driving while intoxicated.

