Hoops Live Scoreboard, Week 9

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.

We have more than 15 games on the Hoops Live slate for Friday as postseason play tips off in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch Hoops Live for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Viewers can watch Hoops Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m. (WFIE)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.