Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Hoops Live Scoreboard, Week 9

Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the...
Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.

We have more than 15 games on the Hoops Live slate for Friday as postseason play tips off in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch Hoops Live for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Viewers can watch Hoops Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at...
Viewers can watch Hoops Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.(WFIE)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.
Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.
Police: 3 people accused of beating man with hammer, stealing dog
Police: 3 people accused of beating man with hammer, stealing dog
Man shows up to Evansville hospital with gunshot wound
Crews called to a water rescue Thursday night.
Crews called to water rescue in Evansville Thursday night
A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story.
A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story

Latest News

KHSAA 3rd Region Boys Basketball Highlights: Owensboro Catholic vs. Muhlenberg Co.
KHSAA 3rd Region Boys Basketball Highlights: Owensboro Catholic vs. Muhlenberg Co.
Donohoo named Hoops Live POTW after performance in Tecumseh’s first-ever state title win
Donohoo named Hoops Live POTW after performance in Tecumseh’s first-ever state title win
KHSAA 3rd Region Boys Basketball Highlights: Owensboro Catholic vs. Muhlenberg Co.
KHSAA 3rd Region Boys Basketball Highlights: Owensboro Catholic vs. Muhlenberg Co.
Donohoo named Hoops Live POTW after performance in Tecumseh’s first-ever state title win
Donohoo named Hoops Live POTW after performance in Tecumseh’s first-ever state title win