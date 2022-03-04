Henderson Police: Domestic violence on the rise

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Domestic violence is on the rise in Henderson and nationwide.

Henderson Police say they had 1,073 domestic violence calls in 2019, 1,184 in 2020 and 1,221 in 2021.

With this rise, Jay and Kristie Randolph with the Chloe Randolph Organization say they’re trying new strategies to get these numbers under control.

“We’re not just looking at prosecuting offenders, we’re also looking at ways we can help offenders,” Jay said.

Jay says helping offenders is the most beneficial thing to the Henderson Community.

“It’s proven that an offender without any kind of repercussions or without any type of education or without any type of involvement is going to reoffend,” Jay said.

The Randolphs are also looking to teach the younger generation about violence in relationships.

They plan to start a program with ninth-graders at Henderson County High School, teaching them how to identify domestic violence and what qualifies as a “safe date.”

Helping the next generation learn about domestic violence will hopefully help in the future, but the Randolphs know this problem needs to be addressed now.

“There’s certain things you can do locally, and there’s certain things you can’t. Then it has to go to your state, but locally is what we’re focusing on,” Jay said.

With the rise in domestic violence cases, the Randolphs are seeing more victims contacting their organization.

“That’s what we want, people to come in and say ‘Hey we need help. Can you help me?’”

The Randolphs are working with local law enforcement to curb this issue, but they say the community’s help will be vital in lowering these numbers.

“If it seems out of place, then it’s out of place. Say something,” Kristie said. “Don’t turn a blind eye and thing ‘Oh there’s just something wrong today, it’s not a long-term issue.’ Tomorrow, that issue may have turned into a murder, a serious injury, a child going missing or an individual going missing.”

