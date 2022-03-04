Birthday Club
Henderson lifts mask mandate inside city buildings, service vehicles

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Effective on Monday, March 7, the city manager’s mask mandate that has applied to City of Henderson government buildings, facilities and service vehicles will be lifted to a voluntary status.

Masks will still be required on Henderson Area Rapid Transit public transportation in accordance with federal regulations.

The mask mandate has been in place, with some exceptions, since Aug. 2 when it was deemed as an important tool to keep the municipal workforce healthy and on the job during the Delta, and subsequently, the Omicron variant surges.

The City still encourages everyone to become vaccinated against COVID-19, to follow the CDC guidelines and wear a mask in crowded settings.

