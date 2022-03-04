Groundbreaking set for $11M sewage system in Cannelton

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A groundbreaking will be held in Cannelton for an $11 million combined sewage system.

Mayor Ralph Terry says this project is years in the making.

The Mayor says it was back in 1987 when the city was mandated by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to get their waste water within the guidelines of IDEM.

The city decided to send their sewage to a neighboring city, which would be Tell City.

The mayor says that decision made sense at the time when thinking about the cost of a whole new plant.

Mayor Terry tells me Tell City’s raises, upgrades and infrastructure has raised Cannelton’s rates where for only 1,563 people, they had the opportunity to build their own plant through a USDA Grant.

Mayor Terry says this decision will allow Cannelton to keep their wastewater utility rates the same rather than raising with Tell City’s.

Mayor Terry says the plant will have state-of-the-art controls with a single tank and ultra-violet light disinfection.

The mayor says the people of Cannelton will be responsible for paying their part of the USDA grant back.

“Obviously our citizens will have to be responsible for our part of the grant, which would be somewhere in the neighborhood of $3 million, and that money to come up with will be paid for as we pay our payments towards our utility bills included into our sewage rates over a period of 40 years,” Mayor Terry said.

He says that groundbreaking is Friday morning at 10:30 on Herzel Street.

He says Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and a representative from the USDA should be there to speak.

Mayor Terry says the event will also serve as a way to have the city understand its decision on the new plant.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.