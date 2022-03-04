Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Google halts all advertising in Russia

Google released a statement about their move to suspend ads in Russia, saying it was 'in light...
Google released a statement about their move to suspend ads in Russia, saying it was 'in light of the extraordinary circumstances' taking place right now.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google has suspended all advertising in Russia.

The company released a statement about the move, saying it was “in light of the extraordinary circumstances” taking place right now.

The decision covers all of Google’s ad surfaces in Russia, including through Google Display, YouTube and the Google search engine.

The move follows a similar decision by Twitter last week to suspend advertising in both Russia and Ukraine.

It is unclear whether Meta, Facebook’s parent company, also intends to suspend advertising in Russia. The company did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Google and Meta had both already taken steps to prevent Russian state media from running ads on their respective platforms.

Biden is considering energy sanctions on Russia. (Source: CNN, Zaporizhzhia NP, Mayor of Energodar, CNN Prima, UNICEF, RTL Netherlands, VTM)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.
Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.
Company replaces roof free of charge for Posey Co. family
Company replaces roof free of charge for Posey Co. family
Eric Thiel.
Officers: Nearly 30 grams of meth found during traffic stop, Evansville man arrested
A crash involving a state police cruiser and a semi-truck occurred in Daviess County on...
Semi crashes into KSP cruiser during traffic stop near Owensboro
New Donut Bank coming to Evansville west side
New Donut Bank coming to Evansville west side

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the site...
VP Harris to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters its 3rd year
Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station on February 8 in Los Angeles, California.
National average for gas tops $4 a gallon