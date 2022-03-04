Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Russia is getting slapped with more sanctions by the U.S. President Biden announced the sanctions on Russian oligarchs at a cabinet meeting.

Those sanctions came just hours before Russian forces attacked Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, igniting a fire. Overnight, Ukrainian authorities say that fire is out but Russian forces are now in control of the site.

A fire is under investigation in Sebree. Officials say it took about two hours to get under control.

Big news this morning out of Perry County. The town of Cannelton is holding a groundbreaking for an $11 million combined sewage system. Cannelton’s mayor says an Indiana politician will be there this morning.

