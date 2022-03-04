Birthday Club
Friday After 5 reveals summer lineup

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday After 5 is planning this year’s weekend celebration, and we now know who will be jamming on Owensboro’s riverfront.

The Beatles Rock Show will be the first to take the new professional stage behind the Holiday Inn.

That opening day is May 20th.

Other names include The Motels, who are known for their hit Suddenly Last Summer, and country music singer Anderson Coffey.

Friday After 5 fans can also expect familiar faces like Andy Brasher, Juice Box Heroes and Jimmy Church for that toast to the sunset.

Click here to find the full summer lineup.

