Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Company replaces roof free of charge for Posey Co. family

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins and Brady Williams
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A roofing company stepped in to help a Posey County family who says they were swindled by a man they paid but never finished the job.

Jeremy and Clarissa Muller filed a criminal suit against 45-year-old Matt Gates back in February.

[Related Story: Investigation underway in 4th county for man arrested for home improvement fraud]

They hired Gates to replace their roof, but they say he tore the old one off and never finished the job.

This eventually lead to extensive water damage to their home, causing them to consider it a total loss.

On Friday, A&A Roofing out of Evansville repaired the Muller family’s roof, at no charge.

“Thank you, is not enough,” Clarissa said. “I wish we could figure out a way to thank them more. If it weren’t for Scott, Jeremy and their companies, we would be losing the rest of our house.”

The Muller family says the new roof was completed in about five hours.

This story will be update later tonight with more from the A&A roofing company.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.
Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.
Police: 3 people accused of beating man with hammer, stealing dog
Police: 3 people accused of beating man with hammer, stealing dog
Man shows up to Evansville hospital with gunshot wound
Crews called to a water rescue Thursday night.
Crews called to water rescue in Evansville Thursday night
A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story.
A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story

Latest News

2 Owensboro authors donate books in honor of Disability Awareness Month
2 Owensboro authors donate books in honor of Disability Awareness Month
After approval of mental health grant in Evansville, here’s how some of it will be used
After approval of mental health grant in Evansville, here’s how some of it will be used
Second juvenile charged in connection to Jan. shooting in Owensboro
Second juvenile charged in connection to Jan. shooting in Owensboro
After approval of mental health grant in Evansville, here’s how some of it will be used
After approval of mental health grant in Evansville, here’s how some of it will be used
Ky. girl with disabilities to be in Hollywood runway show
Ky. girl with disabilities to be in Hollywood runway show