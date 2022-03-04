Company replaces roof free of charge for Posey Co. family

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A roofing company stepped in to help a Posey County family who says they were swindled by a man they paid but never finished the job.

Jeremy and Clarissa Muller filed a criminal suit against 45-year-old Matt Gates back in February.

They hired Gates to replace their roof, but they say he tore the old one off and never finished the job.

This eventually lead to extensive water damage to their home, causing them to consider it a total loss.

On Friday, A&A Roofing out of Evansville repaired the Muller family’s roof, at no charge.

“Thank you, is not enough,” Clarissa said. “I wish we could figure out a way to thank them more. If it weren’t for Scott, Jeremy and their companies, we would be losing the rest of our house.”

The Muller family says the new roof was completed in about five hours.

